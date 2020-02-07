nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.