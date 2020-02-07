NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.40. 3,491,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.77 and its 200-day moving average is $201.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

