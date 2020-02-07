Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) were down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 869,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 315,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

