O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading 13.2% Higher

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price traded up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.72, 223,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 571% from the average session volume of 33,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.