Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 917,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,094. The company has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Deborah Ann Gero purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

