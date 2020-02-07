Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.62 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.03070288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00211805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00133578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

