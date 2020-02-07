OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OJSCY stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.
OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Company Profile
