OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OJSCY stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

