Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading 1.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $219.83 and last traded at $220.34, 22,157 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 461,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.85.

The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.