Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,545,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

