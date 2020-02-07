ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 411,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

