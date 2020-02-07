ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,438. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

