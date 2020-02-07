OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.22. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,561 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.