Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.84-137.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.08 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.41 EPS.

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $3,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439 in the last three months.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

