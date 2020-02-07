OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OpGen an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.96% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

