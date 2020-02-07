Oppenheimer Comments on NXP Semiconductors NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $7.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,673. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 156.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.