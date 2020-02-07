Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moleculin Biotech Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

MBRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.81. 8,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.