Opus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $80,486.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03018570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00226513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00130994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

