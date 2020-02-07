Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 42.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orange by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

