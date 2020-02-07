Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $342,547.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01217198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046737 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00221162 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

