O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 610.76% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

Shares of ORLY traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.34. 53,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,913. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.18.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

