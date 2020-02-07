Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIDS. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. 110,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

