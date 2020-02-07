Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.96 ($44.14).

OSR stock traded up €1.01 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €46.72 ($54.33). 316,799 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.80. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

