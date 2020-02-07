Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.41, approximately 1,739,575 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,922,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Overstock.com by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

