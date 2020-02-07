Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 182,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,381. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

