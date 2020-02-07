Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.23

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $13.51. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 167,018 shares traded.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,531,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

