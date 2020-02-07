P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.74. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLT. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.