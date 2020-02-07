Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.45. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,549,184 shares trading hands.

ROYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

