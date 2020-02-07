Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.