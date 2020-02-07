Parallel Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nice by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 3,627.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,301 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,543,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,549,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

