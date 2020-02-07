Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,498,000 after buying an additional 499,607 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after buying an additional 1,584,709 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,789,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after buying an additional 765,910 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,542,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,921,000 after buying an additional 51,883 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

