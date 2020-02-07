Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paramount Group by 805.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Paramount Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

