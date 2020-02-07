Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 385 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

