Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 100,815 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 270.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. 816,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,773,389. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

