Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 24,689 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

