Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 513 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.93. 843,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

