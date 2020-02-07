Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

VYM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $93.60. 496,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,113. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02.

