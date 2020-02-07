Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 6,240,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,561,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

