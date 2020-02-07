Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $114.84 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $51.93. 560,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,065,047. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

