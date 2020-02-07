Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 12,506 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.22. 105,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,363. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

