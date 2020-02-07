Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 48,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 2,076,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

