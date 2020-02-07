Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 949 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. 1,187,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,859,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

