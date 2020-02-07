Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,088 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.6% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 1,352,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,363. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.