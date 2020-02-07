Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

Shares of PH opened at $209.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

