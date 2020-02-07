Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 512,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 77,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,705. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.55 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

