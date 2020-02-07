Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. National Pension Service increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.82. 947,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.