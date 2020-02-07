ParkinGo Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $3,132.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

