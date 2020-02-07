Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 2,261,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

