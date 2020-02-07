Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,889 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. 1,199,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,954,992. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

