Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $223,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.26. 12,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

