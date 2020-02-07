Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after buying an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after buying an additional 182,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

KO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 191,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,974. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

